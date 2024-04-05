HDFC Bank’s lending rises 55% to Rs 25 lakh cr

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said its loan book crossed Rs25 lakh crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024. The bank’s gross advances aggregated to Rs25.08 lakh crore as of March 31, 2024, a growth of 55.4 per cent over Rs16.14 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. The figures for the period ended March 31, 2024, include the operations of erstwhile HDFC Ltd, which amalgamated with HDFC Bank on July 1, 2023.Hence,it’s not comparable with those of the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

