Hearing Care Provider Hearzap Inaugurates 100th Store Opening

Hearzap, renowned for its finest hearing care solutions, celebrated a remarkable achievement—the grand inauguration of its 100th store at Jubilee Hills. With the inauguration of the “100 flagship store”, the brand is targeting to set up 250 stores across India, by FY 26 and 500 in the future. The company aims to make hearing healthcare accessible to all.

Hearzap's "100th flagship store” was unveiled by SK Sharma, former CEO of Siemens Hearing Instruments Inc., alongside Hearzap's founder and Managing Director Mr. Raja S. The launch of a unique physical hearing experience showcases the growth of accessible hearing care in India. The company anticipates 2X growth in the next three years.

Raja S., esteemed Audiologist and Managing Director at Hearzap commented, "Attaining the milestone of 100 stores is a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to revolutionizing hearing care in India. Our mission at Hearzap is to equip individuals with the knowledge and confidence to take charge of their hearing health and our half-a-century long legacy is a testament to this. Our hearing experience stores are designed to give a holistic and interactive approach to our customers."

With 47 years of legacy in providing high-end hearing care solutions, Hearzap's "hearing experience stores" redefine traditional hearing clinics. They offer a holistic ambience, empowering individuals on their journey to improved hearing health. Each store provides comprehensive services, from assessments to next-gen hearing aids, to personalized consultations with audiologists. The brand also offers a digital suite for remote diagnosis and virtual shopping. With a team of over 150 audiologists in 100 stores in eight states, including the five states of southern India, Chhattisgarh in the southeast, Maharashtra in the southwest, and West Bengal in the east, Hearzap ensures meticulous attention to every aspect of clients' hearing care journey.

Hearing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which operates Hearzap, raised around ₹50 crore in a funding round from 360 One Asset Management Ltd.’s healthcare and lifesciences-focused private equity fund in November last year. The funds are being used for the expansion of its operations nationwide over the next three years. Future plans of the brand include reaching the milestone of opening 250 stores by 2026, onboarding over 500 audiologists, etc. According to the Fortune Business Insights™ report, "Global Hearing Aids Market, 2023-2030, the global hearing aids market size is projected to be valued at USD 21.09 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The inauguration of the 100th flagship store under the strategic leadership of Mr. Raja signifies a significant milestone in this journey. The future of hearing healthcare appears promising, and with innovative industry pioneers like Hearzap, the opportunities are boundless.