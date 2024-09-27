“Hello Godrej” – A farming advisory helpline launched by Godrej Agrovet for crop protection

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), one of India’s largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerate, recently announced the launch of ‘Hello Godrej’, a multilingual farming advisory helpline to provide real-time expert solution for crop protection over a phone call. To be accessible to farmers across the country in eight regional languages – Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, and English, this new initiative is in sync with company’s endeavor of improving farm productivity by handholding and being there with the farmers whenever they need on ground or over a call.



Commenting on the initiative, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Limited said, “Upliftment of the farming families is at the core of everything that we do at Godrej Agrovet. With the availability and usage of right solution at the right time being an imperative for better yields, “Hello Godrej” will help us bridge the gap between farmers and agricultural experts by offering real-time personalized solutions.”

Changing climatic conditions and increased pest attacks have increased concerns of the farmers. Amidst such continuously evolving farming conditions, enabling farmers to get access to the latest crop protection solutions and personalized guidance in their preferred language is a need of an hour. Through “Hello Godrej,” farmers across India can now avail real time advise through direct communication from our team of agricultural experts.

“Hello Godrej” embodies company’s vision of being the most trusted partner for Indian farmers in their journey towards sustainable and profitable agriculture. Leveraging Godrej Agrovet’s extensive experience and reputation, the initiative aims to build strong, trusting relationships with farmers, making it the go-to source for reliable agricultural information thus solidifying its leadership in the agriculture sector,” Rajavelu NK, CEO of the Crop Protection Business at Godrej Agrovet Limited.

Through this initiative, the company intends to reach farmers across the country to address their unique needs and challenges backed with Godrej Agrovet’s long standing commitment of providing quality and reliable products to uplift the farming families.

Helpline Number: 022 2519 4491