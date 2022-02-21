Hero MotoCorp creates a new role of Chief Growth Officer; elevates Ranjivjit Singh to the new role

With an eye on making the best of emerging opportunities in the future, Hero MotoCorp today said that it has created a new position, titled Chief Growth Officer, integrating the Marketing, Sales and After-Sales functions. For this purpose, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has elevated Ranjivjit Singh – who has been heading Marketing - to this newly constituted role of Chief Growth Officer, with immediate effect.

"We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the Coronavirus pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales & After-Sales," said Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

With more than three decades of experience and extensive expertise in all aspects of business operations and brand management, Ranjivjit joined Hero MotoCorp in July 2021 and has contributed immensely towards enhancing the brand salience and customer affinity of Brand Hero.

The leadership team at Sales & After Sales (SAS) - Ashutosh Varma (Head- National Sales), Manish Srivastava (Head – Service) and Akhilesh Vijay (Head – Parts Business) – will continue in their current roles and report to Ranjivjit.

Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the SAS function since April 1, 2020, has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside of the Company. He will stay in the organization till February 28 to ensure a smooth transition.

Naveen joined Hero MotoCorp in 2015 and worked in various assignments across sales, service and parts, before taking on the leadership role as Head of SAS. He spearheaded this critical function amid a very difficult phase that saw the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic and multiple lockdowns of markets across the country.