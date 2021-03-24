Hero MotoCorp launches new Destini 125 ‘Platinum’ edition at Rs 72,050

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday launched the new Destini 125 'Platinum' edition. The Destini 125 Platinum is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at an attractive price of Rs. 72,050/*(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Talking about the edition, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, said "The elegant, premium and durable Destini 125 Platinum packs a host of new design and theme elements that add to its appeal. Coming close on the heels of Maestro Edge 125 Stealth and Pleasure+ Platinum, the new scooter further extends the diverse range of offerings in Hero's scooter portfolio."

With the enhanced aesthetics, signature LED guide lamp, premium badging, sheet metal body with the new black & chrome theme the Destini 125 Platinum will impress various customer segments.

Malo Le Masson, Head – Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success!"

Talking about the new colour theme of the scooter, Hero said, "Adding to the style quotient are the new Matt Black Color, Brown Inner Panels, and a white Rim Tape."

The new Destini 125 Platinum comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with 'XSens Technology' - delivering a remarkable power output of 9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM @ 5500 RPM.

The Destini 125 Platinum features Hero's intuitive and patented i3S (Idle-stop-start system) for enhanced comfort and fuel-efficiency. Also, a Digital-analog Speedometer, Side Stand Indicator, and Service Due Reminder assure a hassle-free ride. The scooter features Chrome handlebar ends and new Chrome mirrors, which provides a retro look to the vehicle. The Chrome Muffler Protector and Chrome fender stripe contribute to style and durability. The premium 3D Logo Platinum Badging, Colored Seat with Platinum Hot Stamping are the final signature to the overall aesthetic appeal.

Besides, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters in a regulatory filing to the bourses said, Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from April 1, 2021. The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company has accelerated its cost-savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs. 2500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary based on the model and the specific market.