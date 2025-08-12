Highway Infra IPO Debuts with 67% Premium, Beats Grey Market Expectations

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. saw a stellar stock market debut on August 12, listing with more than 67% premium over its IPO price.

The ₹130-crore IPO, open from August 5 to 7, received an overwhelming subscription of 300.61 times.

Shares opened at ₹115 on NSE (up 64.29%) and ₹117 on BSE (up 67.14%) against the top issue price of ₹70.

This pushed the company’s market capitalization to ₹839.13 crore.

Earlier, ₹23.40 crore was raised from anchor investors such as HDFC Bank and Abans Finance. The debut performance beat grey market predictions of a 34% gain.