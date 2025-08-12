Live
- Chhattisgarh HC defers hearing on Chaitanya Baghel’s plea, ED to file reply in two weeks
- Cyberabad Traffic Police Urges Early Logout, WFH Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
- Flash Floods Hit Warangal, Hanmakonda After 200mm Rainfall Overnight
- Hydroponic cannabis valued at Rs 7 crore seized at Coimbatore Airport, two arrested
- Release of nuns: Catholic Church, CPI(M) spar in Kerala over Archbishop's praise of HM Shah
- Copper futures gain on higher spot demand
- ‘It’s a dream come true’: Chelsea’s Caicedo looking forward to UCL nights at Stamford Bridge
- Silver futures rise on fresh positions
- Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
- Akkshith Sukhija breaks away from his ‘sanskari’ image with new OTT show
Highway Infra IPO Debuts with 67% Premium, Beats Grey Market Expectations
Highway Infrastructure Ltd. shares listed with over 67% premium on August 12, surpassing grey market predictions. The ₹130-crore IPO saw a massive 300.61x subscription.
Highway Infrastructure Ltd. saw a stellar stock market debut on August 12, listing with more than 67% premium over its IPO price.
The ₹130-crore IPO, open from August 5 to 7, received an overwhelming subscription of 300.61 times.
Shares opened at ₹115 on NSE (up 64.29%) and ₹117 on BSE (up 67.14%) against the top issue price of ₹70.
This pushed the company’s market capitalization to ₹839.13 crore.
Earlier, ₹23.40 crore was raised from anchor investors such as HDFC Bank and Abans Finance. The debut performance beat grey market predictions of a 34% gain.
