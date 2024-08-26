Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Partners with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to Empower 5,000 Youth in the State

In line with its commitment towards youth empowerment, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, today announced a strategic partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to empower 5,000 young talents in sales and marketing across seven districts in Andhra Pradesh. The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to provide comprehensive training and development opportunities to aspiring professionals in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur, and Chittoor.

The programme will encompass a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of sales and marketing, including Digital Marketing, Product Knowledge, Sales Techniques, Market Research, Analysis, Sales Forecasting Techniques, Communication Skills, Personal Branding, Professional Development and Career Guidance. It is designed for young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the competitive job market, particularly within the sales and marketing domain.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer, stated, “Andhra Pradesh has continued to strengthen its position as a growth corridor for India. Through this partnership, we are excited to join forces with APSSDC to invest in the State's youth, nurture a skilled workforce while helping accelerate its economic progress. We believe that empowering the next generation of professionals will contribute substantially to the state's overall advancement and reinforce its role in India's growth story."

“This partnership with HCCB is a testament to our shared vision of equipping young individuals with the skills they need to succeed. We are confident that this program will empower a new generation of professionals and create lasting positive impact on the economy of Andhra Pradesh,” said G Ganesh Kumar (IAS), Managing Director & CEO of APSSDC.

This partnership marks a significant step towards building a brighter future for the youth of Andhra Pradesh and exemplifies HCCB’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic growth and social responsibility.