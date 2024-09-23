Hindustan Zinc Honored with 2 Awards at the Prestigious CSR Impact Awards 2024

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer has been recognized for its exceptional contributions to social welfare with two prestigious awards at the CSR Impact Awards 2024. The company was honored in the categories of Water and Sanitary Health (WASH) and Promotion of Sports Category.

The WASH award acknowledged Hindustan Zinc's pioneering efforts in addressing the critical challenges of water scarcity and sanitation in Rajasthan. By establishing Udaipur's first and only Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), various Reverse Osmosis (RO) Hubs and RO ATMs in nearly 50 villages, the company has facilitated clean drinking water and sanitation for the local communities. The project has also played a vital role in enhancing the environmental sustainability of the region by treating sewage water.

The STP, a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership (PPP) project in Rajasthan, has a capacity of purifying 60 million liters sewage per day. It has helped to significantly reduce the total sewage flow into rivers and lakes, preserving aquatic life and improving water quality. Also, the filtrate waste from the project is processed as manure, which is being used in agricultural activities for sustainable farming practices.

Zinc Football Academy by Hindustan Zinc received the Promotion of Sports Category award for its one-of-a-kind Football Academy aimed at promoting football to the grassroots level. The academy provides talented young footballers with world-class training and opportunities to develop their skills and pursue professional careers. By nurturing young talent and fostering a football culture in the region, the academy is contributing to the development of Indian football.

The Zinc Football Academy has significantly impacted youth development and football talent in the region. The academy's efforts in building talents from the rural and tribal communities for the nation have resulted in the selection of six players for the national team including Mohamad Kaif and Sahil Poonia. The academy's success is further highlighted by the selection of an impressive 27 players for state teams, 16 players for state selection camps, 30 players for district teams, and 34 players for school and college teams, showcasing its ability to nurture top-tier talent from the grassroots.

In addition to these transformative initiatives, Hindustan Zinc’s comprehensive community development initiatives focus on upskilling youth, healthcare, sanitation, and sustainable livelihoods for farmers and rural women. The company’s efforts aim to foster holistic community development, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and children. To date, approximately 2 million people across about 3700 villages have benefited from these programs, which promote access to quality education, improved health services, clean water, sanitation facilities, microenterprise opportunities, and cultural enrichment. Ranked among the top 10 CSR contributors in India, these initiatives reflect Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to creating a lasting positive change in the communities it serves.