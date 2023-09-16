H&M opens new store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: H&M India, the fashion retailer, has inaugurated its third store at Next Premia Mall in Hyderabad. The store, spread over 1767.52 square meters, is an embodiment of contemporary design trends, ensuring a modern and shopping experience for all visitors.

The shoppers can explore store’s latest fall collection, catering to women, men, and kids, all under one roof. Yanira Ramirez, country sales manager, H&M India, said, “At H&M, we believe that fashion should be accessible to everyone, and we are bringing the season’s best assortment, quality, stylish, and sustainable clothing even closer to the hearts of our customers in this city.

Hyderabad’s fashion enthusiasts can now enjoy the Fall collection, which is a beautiful blend of Baroque era with contemporary elegance.” With this launch, H&M India has now 55 stores in the country, that span across 28 cities.