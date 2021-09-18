Housr unveils 2 co-living properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of its expansion plans, co-living brand Housr has unveiled its two new properties in Hyderabad's key financial district (Hi Tech City and Kondapur). The company aims to expand to 10-12 properties in the city by December this year.



With the addition of these two boutique properties to its portfolio, the company has more than 20 properties across NCR, Pune and Hyderabad. The company is aiming to aggressively launch more properties in the next six-nine months across the country.

Recognising the need for modern living spaces conducive to the needs of today's technologically-savvy professionals, the company ensures amenities such as, Wi-Fi, laundry, F&B (meals), community events and access to common areas like lounge, gym, cafeteria etc, all under one roof at the most affordable prices.

The rentals range from Rs 12,000 to 18,000 for twin sharing and Rs 22,000 to 35,000 for single occupancy rooms. With these additions, the co-living major will offer morethan 1,500 beds in multiple formats across studios and BHK formats ranging from 75 to 500 beds in each building. Deepak Anand, co-founder and CEO, Housr, said:"We are excited to venture into Hyderabad market. The city holds massive potential for real estate and rentals, which is being unfolded despite the ongoing pandemic. It is showing positive market sentiments and the response is encouraging for us to plan more properties in the coming months."

"Housr has already taken steps to enhance our operational strength, technical capabilities and service delivery in a post Covid-19 landscape. We will continue to evolve our business and product offerings to cement Housr's position as a dominant co-living player and deliver more value for our residents and business partners," Deepak added.