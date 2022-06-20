HSL to dedicate 200th ship to Navy

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) will celebrate its 81st Foundation Day on June 21 by dedicating its 200th constructed ship 'Balbir' to the Indian Navy and 2,000th repaired ship 'SCI Pawan' of SCI to the Nation under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

HSL released a book on "200 ships & beyond" in commemoration to the glorious history of eight plus decades. It also launched three IT-based applications namely, annual property returns, NIC mail access from LAN PC and dynamic payment QR code for tax invoices to customers for the benefit of the employees under green initiative.

The company instituted the newly refurbished submarine pump test bed facility and renovated quarters in HSL residential colony for the welfare of employees. HSL stated that it has set itself on the path of transformation and is emerging as 'New HSL'. The Major reforms undertaken at HSL in the past few months have propelled its growth and created extensive opportunities for MSMEs.

HSL is working to increase the pace of transformation and double its turnover in this year of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'.