High-maintenance haircare tips that help you stay low-maintenance every day

To get to a place where you start taking a perfect hair day for granted each day, you need to include some good habits into your daily routine much before! Great hair - in and out - isn’t miraculously achieved overnight but has to be worked towards. Here are some high-maintenance habits which, if practiced consistently, ensure your hair remains strong, healthy, manageable and low-maintenance every day.

Nourish Yourself from Within

The first, most important test of good hair is how healthy it is internally. Eating well, staying hydrated, taking your daily supplements sleeping on time are all good habits to nourish your hair from the roots. When your nutrition is balanced, your hair naturally gains volume, shine and resilience.

Get a Great Haircut

Most often, good hair ends up looking flat or terrible on you because it hasn’t been cut or styled properly. So, find a hairdresser who understands face shapes and hair texture and be regular with your visits. Getting a trim every 8 to 12 weeks prevents scraggly ends, maintains shape, and allows your hair to fall neatly and naturally without any styling. If you have a well-maintained cut, you don’t need to pray for good hair days, they just happen naturally!

Weekly Deep Conditioning

This is one habit you cannot miss if you want your hair to stay healthy in the long run. A reconstruction mask enriched with repair agents and Argan oil can deeply hydrate, smoothen, and tame frizz. Even natural masks from your kitchen made with ingredients like avocado, banana, yoghurt, or honey can replenish moisture. The key is setting aside time for this weekly nourishment and keeping your date with your hair!

Following a Hair Ritual

Each person has different hair and therefore needs a customised daily or weekly ritual to follow but some basic essentials cam help maintain consistency. Begin by cleansing with a reconstruction shampoo powered by a unique tri-surfactant blend. This gives you a deep yet gentle cleanse in one wash itself. Follow that with nourishing your hair with a reconstruction mask enriched with Argan oil. This deeply hydrates, smoothens, and tames frizz. Next, protect with a leave-in-conditioner with all the essential ingredients. This is often the defining difference between hair that behaves and hair that doesn’t! Finally, repair daily stress with a lightweight serum containing Hydrolyzed keratin and Argan oil to restore softness and strength.

(The writer is a Co-founder, 2.Oh!)