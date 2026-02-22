In the shadow of a legend

In the luminous yet demanding world of Indian classical dance, stepping into the legacy of a legend requires both courage and surrender. Amrita Singh, a Kuchipudi dancer from Chandigarh, did just that when she left home to train under the iconic Sobha Naidu in Hyderabad. Drawn first by beauty and later by spiritual depth, Amrita’s journey became one of devotion, discipline, and transformation. For her, Kuchipudi is not merely performance but prayer in motion — a lifelong calling shaped by her guru’s grace, rigour, and unwavering belief in emotional truth over mere technique.

Excerpts from the interview:

Hailing far from the traditional heartland of Kuchipudi, what drew you to this classical dance form, and the courage to move to Hyderabad to pursue it seriously?

My journey began with fascination. As a child in Chandigarh, I watched classical dance on television and was mesmerised by Sobha Naidu’s grace and storytelling. Initially, I was drawn to the visual beauty—the costumes and jewellery—but soon, the emotional depth and the lyrical grace of Kuchipudi captured me.

Nurturing a quiet dream of learning from her, in 2008, I moved to Hyderabad to pursue Kuchipudi seriously. Leaving home was difficult, but the calling of the art was stronger than fear. That decision marked the true beginning of my life in dance.

Could you share your earliest memories of learning under the legendary Sobha Naidu? What defined her as a guru beyond technique?

Training under her was transformative. Even her presence was instructive—she taught through observation as much as correction. While studying dance at Rabindra Bharati University, I travelled frequently to train with her, and later moved permanently after receiving a scholarship from the Ministry of Culture.

She offered not just training but care, even providing me accommodation. She insisted on technical perfection but valued emotional truth above all. In her final days, she told me, “You are not my student; you are my daughter.” That blessing continues to guide me.

What do you believe is the most important artistic or spiritual value she instilled in you?

She taught me that dance is devotion. Technique is essential, but “surrender” gives it life. She believed art is both divine blessing and hard work. On stage, the dancer becomes a medium, not merely a performer.

She emphasised understanding music, poetry, and emotion deeply. From her, I learned humility, discipline, and the responsibility that comes with being chosen by the art.

How do you balance preserving your guru’s authentic style while also finding your own voice as a contemporary Kuchipudi dancer?

My guru gave me the grammar and spiritual foundation of Kuchipudi. That framework remains sacred. At the same time, she encouraged independent thinking. I believe authenticity lies in sincerity, not imitation. While preserving her bani, I interpret it through my own physicality and emotional experience. Legacy must live and evolve, not remain frozen.

As someone who came from outside Andhra Pradesh, did you face challenges in being accepted into this tradition? How did those experiences shape you?

Language was my greatest challenge. My guru insisted that to understand Kuchipudi, I must understand Telugu. With guidance from teachers and institutions like Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, I immersed myself in the language and culture.

I also worked to support myself through teaching while continuing my training. These struggles taught me resilience and deepened my bond with the art. I no longer feel like an outsider—I feel chosen and embraced by the tradition.

Today, as you carry your guru’s legacy forward, what does that responsibility mean to you personally, and how do you hope to interpret Kuchipudi for the next generation?

Carrying her legacy means upholding integrity—in art and in life. I teach my students that Kuchipudi is not just technique but discipline, humility, and cultural understanding.

While preserving its classical essence, I encourage deeper understanding so it connects with contemporary audiences. My goal is to nurture not only skilled dancers, but grounded individuals. I remain a student myself. If I can pass on even a fraction of what my guru gave me, I will have honoured her legacy.