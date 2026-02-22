Devoleena Bhattacharjee: This Ramadan feels different

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently shared that this year’s Ramadan feels extra special, filled with deeper gratitude, love, and togetherness.

Taking to Instagram, Devoleena posted two heartwarming pictures featuring her gym trainer husband Shanwaz Shaikh and their adorable baby son, Joy. Captioning the post, she wrote:

“This Ramadan feels different…more gratitude, more love, more togetherness #Blessed #RamadanVibes #FamilyTime #devoleena.”

Devoleena married Shanwaz in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2024, and in January 2025, they announced his name on Instagram, lovingly describing him as their “bundle of happiness.”

Before entering television, Devoleena worked as a jewellery designer in Mumbai and first gained attention when she auditioned for the dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance 2’. She made her acting debut in 2011 with ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’.

Her big breakthrough came when she replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi Ahem Modi in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. Although she contemplated quitting the show in 2014 and 2016 due to frequent time leaps, she continuedand completed five years in June 2017. During her stint on the show, she underwent spinal surgery following an injury on set in 2013.

She later participated as a celebrity contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ but exited in November 2019 due to medical issues. In August 2020, she reprised her iconic role of Gopi Modi in the sequel ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’.

In July 2024, she signed on to portray Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’. However, in October 2024, she stepped away from the show due to her pregnancy.

In December, Devoleena celebrated three years of marital bliss with her husband. Reflecting on the milestone, she shared a heartfelt note calling it a day dedicated to her loving, caring, and supportive partner.

“I didn’t get a moment to post today… and I think that’s exactly what familyhood, parenthood, and motherhood feel like. Life happens, love continues quietly in the background. (sic).

Today is our anniversary — a day dedicated to the most loving, caring, and endlessly supportive husband I could have asked for. I thank my stars and Mahadev every single day for Shan being in my life.

From my postpartum days to every phase that followed, he has stood by me with patience, strength, and unconditional support. Words will never be enough. But with him, living the life I once imagined — as a wife, a mother, and a woman — feels possible, real, and beautiful.

Three years and counting… and my heart is still full. I love you more than words can ever say.”