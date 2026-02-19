Hurun India recognises top 50 companies

Perpetual Capital and Hurun India launched the Perpetual Capital Hurun India Impact 50 - 2026, recognising 50 companies' alignment with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), based on the latest available company disclosures as of December 2025.

Hindustan Unilever tops the list with balanced performance across SDGs, including climate, water, circularity, gender and life on land, while HCL Technologies ranks second with major reductions in operational emissions and expansion of energy-efficient digital solutions.

Mumbai leads with 26 companies, far ahead of Pune and Ahmedabad, reinforcing its position as India's sustainability capital. Metals & Mining is the most represented industry with 7 companies, followed by Software & Services, Energy and Consumer Goods with 6 companies each. Notably, Hindustan Unilever operates with 97 per cent renewable energy, Mahindra & Mahindra scores a remarkable 15x water positivity, and JSW Energy demonstrates net-positive circularity with a 102 per cent waste re-use ratio.