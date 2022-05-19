Hyd airport bags ACI's silver award

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport has won the silver award in the Airports Council International's (ACI) Green Airports Recognition 2022 programme. The airport has won this award, in the 15-50 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category in the Asia��Pacific region for its efficient carbon management process. Since 2018, this is the 5th consecutive year that GMR Hyderabad International Airport has won this award.

ACI's Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimise the aviation industry's impact on the environment. It recognises ACI Asia-Pacific members for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has been working diligently with its stakeholders to adopt environmental protection as its core operating principle through sustainable airport operations.

"Environmental protection and sustainability are an integral part of our businesses and we are committed to conserving the environment by adopting energy conservation practices in the airport ecosystem. Over the years GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been compliant with green norms by using sustainable resources, eco-friendly products," Pradeep Panicker, CEO – GHIAL said.