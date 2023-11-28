Hyd Airport crosses 12mn passenger mark

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has showcased remarkable growth, recording over 12 million passengers in the first half of the fiscal year 2024.

This milestone has been propelled by a substantial surge in both domestic and international air traffic.

In October 2023 alone, domestic traffic soared by 15 per cent compared to the previous year, while international passengers experienced an impressive 23 per cent increase during the same period.

India has solidified its position as the world’s third-largest aviation market, with a robust domestic air passenger segment tallying up to 75.4 million. GHIAL has seen a staggering growth trajectory, registering over 6 million passengers from July to September 2023, marking a significant leap from the 4.9 million recorded during the same period in 2022 – a notable 24 per cent increase.

This exponential growth extends to air traffic movements (ATMs) with a total of 42,625 movements in the July-September 2023 window, including 35,782 domestic and 6,843 International ATMs.