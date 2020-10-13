Hyderabad: Balaxi Pharma posts Rs 10 crore net in Q2

X
Hyderabad: City-based Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) reported Rs 60.3 crore revenue for the second quarter ended September 2020. It reported an EBITDA of Rs 10.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.1 crore during the period.

During the first half of current fiscal, it posted a total revenue of Rs 112.4 crore. The EBITDA stood Rs 19.3 crore while net profit came at Rs 18.8 crore. Ashish Maheshwari, company's Chairman and Managing Director, said: "We are delighted to report a decent growth in our business amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has 548 pharmaceutical product registrations spanning across five countries and 582 product registrations in pipeline.

We also have a well-established expert regulatory team, which carefully monitors the registration process at every stage. We aim to double our pharmaceutical product registrations over next 2 years."

