Hyderabad: BIRED to hold free EDP for MSMEs

Hyderabad: Bankers Institute of Rural and Entrepreneurship Development (BIRED) is conducting a 15-day free Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) for MSMEs to rural and urban (Men and Women) in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State from August 24 to September 9 on the BIRED premises at Rajendranagar.

a press note here, BIRED director S. Vijayalakshmi has stated between 19 to 35 years are eligible to apply for the course. Candidates should have passed SSC and above. For more information contact 040-29709295, 29709296 between 10 am to 5 pm on all working days. (NSS)