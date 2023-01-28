Hyderabad Emerges as a Hub for Online Gaming Industry with Rapid Growth

Hyderabad has emerged as a hub for the online gaming industry, with significant growth in recent years. The 1.6 million square feet Image Tower set to go up by 2023 in the Hi-Tech City indicates that the gaming sector is investing big in Hyderabad. Most players at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) noted that dozens of organizations are eyeing Hyderabad due to the right push offered by the state government.



This city, which has around forty gaming firms, is anticipated to double over the next several years. Vikas Goel, Bengaluru-based EsportsXO's co-founder, noted that Hyderabad is slowly but surely creating an ecosystem favorable for nurturing creative and tech talent.

This article will cover the current state of online gaming in Hyderabad, the key factors driving growth, the impact of the legal online gaming industry on the local economy, and the success stories from Hyderabad.

The current state of online gaming in Hyderabad

2022 has seen multiple thrilling developments in Hyderabad's gaming industry. Big gaming studios such as Purple Talk are investing in WEB3 technology to create games. Independent developers also have the initial look at their vast budget content-driven games set for release in the coming two to three years. These developers are developing exciting games deeply rooted in Indian myths, fantasies, and culture.

Vaishnavi Palleda, BigCode director, said that India and Hyderabad's gaming industry is experiencing a rapid change as more games with a higher LTV (LifeTime Value) are being produced out of India, a targeted global market. This means the games will not die any time soon. However, they'll have a long gaming tenure because the content is robust and can maintain the player's attention to it.

The emergence of e-sport tournaments is set to bring together gaming enthusiasts for fun and thrilling experiences. DreamHack, the world's biggest digital festival, is about the great Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) LAN party, including many international e-sport competitions and competitive tournaments.

The online gaming community, Hyderabad-Gamers-Guild, has 4,071 members of gamers interested in video game exploration. They produce, learn, and test the games created by independent developers, communities, and developers. The community showcases and tests all games regardless of genre, platform, or demographics. Telangana, where Hyderabad is a significant player, boasts 9.9% of all online casino registered traffic.

Key factors driving the growth of the online gaming industry in Hyderabad

Telangana government support

The Telangana government is quite supportive of Hyderabad's online gaming industry, which has seen many gaming companies eye Hyderabad as an investment hub.

The presence of gaming and tech startups

Hyderabad is home to 4,501 tech startups and 78 gaming startups and has young professionals interested in digital products, innovation, and globalized services such as gaming crypto payments. This has contributed to the massive growth of the Hyderabad online gaming industry.

Investment in the sector

Hyderabad's gaming industry is set to see a 1.6 million square feet Image Tower by 2023. The city's meeting ground which could only host 100 people, can now host up to 3000 people thanks to the investment made to push Hyderabad to become an online gaming hub.

The economic impact of the legal gaming industry on Hyderabad

Job creation

The growth of the online gaming industry has led to the creation of many job opportunities, including game developers, game testers, mobile game designers, test engineers, tech support, data analysts, software engineers, and more.

Investment in the city

Since the gaming industry considers Hyderabad an online gaming hub, it's putting up a 1.6 million square feet Image Tower. With this investment, other companies will want to put their money into the city.

Business growth

Advertising in online sports is expanding and expansively untapped. Gamers are potential customers for advertisers, video game companies, and sponsors. It's an opportunity for a relevant, expanding market past advertising. Consider the computer parts and tech support that go into game stations, the craft and textile supplies needed by cosplayers, and more. All these are opportunities for business growth.

Successful online gaming companies and startups in Hyderabad

Empower Labs

Established in 2015, Empower Labs offers a free-to-play mobile game called Delta-T, which applies augmented reality.

StareOut Games

This company was founded in 2018 and worked on hyper casual and casual mobile games. StareOut provides game developers with designing and marketing services.

Zobit

Founded in 2017, this is a multisync platform with three companies, including Zopay, Gameskick, and Fixu, internally synched under it.

PerspectAI

Established in 2017, this company enables others to attract, hire, and keep top talent. They combine VR, video interviews, and engaging simulations or games to holistically assess talent and equip leaders to make fast, data-driven decisions via actionable insights into candidate's soft skills, motives, and abilities.

BigCode

This mobile game publishing and development company founded in 2017 specializes in action, racing, and arcade games. BigCode releases games for iOS, Android, browser platforms, and Facebook.

BornMonkie

The company was founded in 2018, with the mobile developer concentrating on casual games.