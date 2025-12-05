Health & Security Cess excludes essentials

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the proposed Health and National Security Cess will not be levied on essential commodities, and the proceeds will be shared with states under specific health schemes.

Moving the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, for discussion in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the levy would be imposed on the production capacity of pan masala units, which is a demerit good.

"By levying the cess, we expect that it would act as a deterrent for pan masala consumption. Part of the revenue from this cess will be shared with states through health awareness or other health-related schemes/activities," Sitharaman said.