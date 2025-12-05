  1. Home
First come to India, then we will hear your case: HC to Mallya

  5 Dec 2025
First come to India, then we will hear your case: HC to Mallya
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the maintainability of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's plea challenging the invocation of the Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO) Act against him, indicating it would only proceed once his counsel confirms when he would return to India.

As Mallya's counsel, Amit Desai, stated that Mallya is currently in London, the Chief Justice responded, "You come here, then we will hear you. Take instructions on when he will come.

There is no stay and pending vires until you satisfy us." The bench further remarked, "The statuette says that it is permissible and maintainable, and we have serious doubts about whether we can hear this petition."

