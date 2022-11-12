Hyderabad Insurance Ombudsman celebrates Bima Lokpal Day

Hyderabad: To mark the Bima Lokpal Day, LIC Hyderabad Zone has conducted a meeting at Zonal Training Centre here on Friday. The event was attended by all the Insurers from Life and Non-Life wings by the Insurance Ombudsman, Hyderabad.

Debashish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI, addressed the participants through online webcast. He dealt at length about major changes that are taking place in the insurance industry and emphasised that the insurers should strive for achieving the objective of "Insurance for all by 2047" and develop robust grievance mechanism to build trust of policyholders in the insurance industry. He also emphasised those platforms like "Bima Bharosa" to be popularised. He also explained about Bima Sugam would be a game changer for the insurance industry.

The Chief Guest, Rajeswari, Member IRDAI advised the Insurers to strive towards customer satisfaction. The Ombudsman is an ear to hear the grievances of the policy holders and resolution of the grievance creates trust among the insuring public. She appealed all the insurers to ensure that each eligible person is given one life and one health policy. The guest of honour B P Acharya, Chairman Insurance Ombudsman Advisory Committee complimented the Ombudsman Centers for the excellent services rendered and resolving the disputes expeditiously in a cost-effective manner. He appealed to the insurers to create awareness about the institution of Ombudsman as an effective grievance redressal forum.

N. Sankaran, Ombudsman, Hyderabad Center, briefed the participants about the activities of the center and the steps taken for resolving the complaints through mediation and recommendations.

M Jagannath, Zonal Manager LIC of India, South Central Zone, addressed the meeting and reiterated the commitment that the grievances of customers are looked into and resolved through multilevel grievance redressal mechanism within their set up.