Hyderabad to witness a three-day music and dance extravaganza - Ramayana Kalpavrksam!

The third edition of the iconic 3-day music and dance extravaganza, ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’, conceived and curated by Hyderabad based acclaimed dancer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant, a celebrated artist and cultural ambassador, will be hosted from 31st January 2025 to 2nd February 2025, at the CCRT campus, Hyderabad. The signature festival and India’s finest talents in classical arts in a unique confluence of art, tradition, and scholarship is being presented by Shankarananda Kalakshetra and Natyarambha, in collaboration with Brhat. The festival is to be inaugurated by Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament.

According to Ananda the creator of the annual festival, Ramayana Kalpavrksam brings Sri Rama Chetana back into our lives, a 3-day immersion into all things Rama through the prism of top class performances, of dance, music and Harikatha, by stars and doyens in the field, inspiring and scholarly talks, by renowned and young scholars, learning workshops on Indic knowledge, exhibitions, crafts and more.

The highlights performances in the evening segment, ‘Ramarasa’ promises to be a mesmerizing celebration of art and devotion, featuring an array of stellar performances from the worlds of Carnatic music, classical dance, and storytelling, with the renowned Carnatic duo Ranjani-Gayatri, premiering their much-anticipated musical feature, ‘RAMA by RaGa’; Vishaka Hari, the Harikatha legend, will enchant the audience with ‘Ramayana: The Life-Giving Tree’; a breathtaking presentation of Rukmini Devi Arundale’s iconic dance choreography, ‘Sabari Moksham,’ brought to life by the Kalakshetra Foundation; the rare and vibrant Manipuri Raas, Pung and Dhol Cholam, performed by the JN Manipuri Dance Academy, Imphal, transporting audiences to the cultural heart of Manipur and a soulful invocation, ‘Takkuvemimanaku,’ performed by the Shankarananda Kalakshetra ensemble. Each performance is a testament to the timeless legacy of Indian art forms, weaving together music, dance, and storytelling in an unforgettable homage to Lord Rama.

The morning sessions, ‘Ramamrita’ brings together six remarkable and scholarly speakers, each offering a unique perspective on the timeless epic of the Ramayana. Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Vice Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, renowned for his deep understanding of Sanskrit literature and philosophy; Yashodeep Deodhar, creator of the widely popular 21Notes, sharing innovative insights into the Ramayana; Ami Ganatra, acclaimed author of bestselling books on the Ramayana, known for her fresh and thought-provoking interpretations; Dr Anupama Kylash, a celebrated dance scholar, illuminating the Ramayana through the lens of classical Indian dance and culture; Dr DK Hari and Dr DK Hema, creators of the Bharat Gyan series, bringing their extensive research on India’s ancient wisdom and the Ramayana to life and Vikram Sridhar, a gifted young storyteller, weaving the magic of the Ramayana with his compelling narratives. This exceptional lineup promises to delve into the myriad facets of the Ramayana, blending scholarship, creativity, and storytelling to inspire and enlighten.

As part of the vibrant three-day festival, an array of engaging learning workshops and unique experiences await participants, in ‘Kala Charan’: a Sanskrit Learning Workshop, led by Udaya Shreyas of the Sanskrit Channel, offering an immersive dive into the beauty and essence of Sanskrit. A hands-on fabric painting session will have the young and talented artist Anusha Namburi, exploring the art of adorning fabric with creativity and a traditional Cheriyal Painting art form is brought to life by acclaimed Cheriyal artist Madhu Merugoju. The fest will also have a captivating display of vintage lithographs from the treasured collection of Pratima Sagar and MC Mohan, showcasing the divine in Indian households, ‘Framing Divinity – Devas in Our Homes’ as well as ‘Kala Grama’, a bustling bazaar celebrating the craftsmanship of talented artisans, offering a glimpse into India’s rich heritage and artistry, Ramayana Kalpavrksam promises to captivate attendees and leave them enriched by India’s timeless traditions.