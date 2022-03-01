Hyderabad will become a hub for metaverse: Tech Mahindra

Hyderabad: IT services major Tech Mahindra Ltd is optimistic about metaverse trends across the world. Hyderabad can become a centre for metaverse, said CP Gurnani, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra, while launching its metaverse practice 'TechMVerse' in the city on Monday. The company has initiated the operations of TechMVerse across four hubs – at Hyderabad and Pune in India, Dallas in US and London in UK.

Sharing the new platform's hiring plans, he said: "The company currently has around 50-100 people dedicated for TechMVerse. Depending on the skills required, we will be looking at 50 per cent existing and other 50 per cent people with industry experience in delivering a metaverse project. We are planning to hire and train about 1,000 engineers in the first year across all the hubs."

"We need separate execution team in Hyderabad and Pune. The size of the team working for TechMVerse operations in Hyderabad will be around 500-600 in the immediate future and hopefully it will become much bigger," Gurnani said, adding that the company's metaverse platform will create new jobs, value addition to the State and bring more user-friendly use-cases across tier-2 and tier-3 cities. With an aim to transforming customer experience and deliver real business outcomes, Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and quantum computing to build B2B use cases across sectors.

The pandemic is driving the metaverse workplaces across the world connecting everyone. TechMVerse aims to drive commerce in the metaverse. In its initial phase, the company wants to leverage partnership opportunities with hyper-scalers and startups to build B2B use cases such as DealerVerse – a car dealership, Middlemist – an NFT marketplace, Meta Bank – a virtual bank and online gaming centre.