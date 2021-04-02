Hysea's 2nd edition Biz Summit on April 9

Top
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) announced the second edition of 'BizSummit' with the theme on 'Expanding Growth Horizons in the new Normal' and it's scheduled for April 9, 2021.

"Hysea strives to enable the small and mid-sized companies to grow to the next level and collectively derive value through many of our initiatives, including focussed events like BizSummit. We work with all the stakeholders including the government to identify opportunities and promote our member companies and the overall IT ecosystem in Hyderabad," said Bharani K Aroll, president, Hysea. The one-day summit will have two keynote and one leader note addresses, 25 plus speakers, and four panel discussions in physical and virtually mode. The summit focuses on the emerging opportunity landscape and the impact of the pandemic on mid and small enterprises. "The Biz Summit focuses on unveiling the impact of the pandemic on overall growth trajectory of IT and technology sector, especially on IT MSMEs," said Kiran Cherukuri, Vice President, HYSEA, SME Forum Leader and CEO, TechEra.

"I am glad to state that we have very eminent speakers deliberating on various aspects such as market trends and analysis, business development, operational excellence, investor expectations and emerging opportunities, etc," Aroll added. Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and managing director, Cognizant Technology Solutions, India, will be chief guest for the summit and Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT Secretary, as guest of honour. The summit will have a special keynote address by Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, India.

