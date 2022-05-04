Hyundai drives in Creta Knight edition at Rs 13.51 lakh

Hyderabad: Korean automaker Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has launched a new variant of its popular SUV Creta priced between Rs 13.51-18.18 lakh (ex-showroom).



With the launch of the new Creta Knight Edition, the automaker is once again offering customers an exciting choice of SUV that matches their aspirations with bold and sporty design enhancements, th company said. The petrol trims, paired with both six-speed manual and automatic (IVT) transmissions, are priced at Rs 13.51 lakh and Rs 17.22 lakh, respectively. The diesel variants, with manual and automatic transmissions, are tagged at Rs 14.47 lakh and Rs 18.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"It has been our steadfast endeavour to induce customer delight at every juncture of the company's 25-year rich legacy in India. With Creta, Hyundai has elevated the aspirations of lakhs of Indian SUV buyers looking for the ultimate SUV," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

The new Creta Knight Edition comes with aesthetic upgrades in the form of black gloss colour application to multiple exterior and interior design elements as well as Knight Edition Logo on the tailgate.