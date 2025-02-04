Live
Just In
Hyundai Motor India Foundation Uplifts Over 2 Million Lives in 2024
- Invests INR 400 Crore in 5 Years Towards Mid-to-Long Term Social Projects
- HMIF champions social welfare initiatives across 26 states and 1,250 villages in India
- Generates income benefits worth over INR 40 Crore for people, fostering economic self-reliance for local communities
- Reduces 21,811 tons of CO2 emissions, taking significant strides toward mitigating climate change
- Recycles 7,52,250 kg of waste, promoting circular economy practices
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), made a transformative impact in 2024 by uplifting over 2 million lives through holistic, inclusive and sustainable social initiatives. With a substantial investment of INR 400 Crore since 2020 through multi-year mid-to-long term social projects, HMIF has strengthened its commitment to Hyundai’s global vision of “Progress for Humanity,” bringing progress to communities across 26 states and 1,250 villages in India.
Touching upon HMIF’s efforts towards responsible corporate citizenship, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “2024 has been a defining year for the Hyundai Motor India Foundation, as we have strengthened our commitment towards driving transformative change at the grassroots across Bharat. Addressing critical challenges in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, we are not only driving tangible impact, but also laying the foundation for a brighter, more resilient, and inclusive future. Guided by Hyundai Motor Company’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ we strive to empower individuals and communities to thrive with self-reliance and a deeper sense of purpose. As we step into 2025, we remain committed towards building a better world, for what we sow today, will our future generations reap tomorrow.”
Through various CSR initiatives under the core pillars of Earth, Mobility, and Hope, HMIF has championed change for good. Promoting community-driven economic initiatives, HMIF helped generate income benefits worth over INR 40 Crore, empowering local communities to achieve self-reliance. The Foundation also made significant strides in environmental stewardship by reducing 21,811 tons of CO2 emissions by planting over 21,000 trees to enhance green cover, and recycling 7,52,250 kg waste to promote sustainable and circular economy practices.
HMIF also awarded scholarships worth INR 3.38 Crore, enabling young talent across India to pursue their academic aspirations, extended support to 481 specially-abled people through focused projects, and nurtured creativity and cultural diversity by providing grants totalling INR 1.65 Crore to 150 multidisciplinary artists since 2021.
With a vision to continue its transformative journey, HMIF reaffirms its promise to spread hope, and build a better and more inclusive tomorrow.