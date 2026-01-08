HC takes up PIL on demolition row, govt to file objections

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday has taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the demolition of residential structures near Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru that were built on government land.

The petitioners, Jabia Tabassum and others, whose houses were demolished, claimed that around 3,000 people had been residing in the area for nearly 28 years and were rendered homeless following the demolition carried out by the Congress-led government in Wasim Layout and Fakir Layout. The PIL seeks rehabilitation and compensation for the affected residents. Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty objected to the claims made in the PIL, stating that the assertion that people had been living in the area for 28 years was false.

He submitted that the government would produce satellite images of each illegally constructed house before the court. He further argued that the Supreme Court’s verdict relating to rehabilitation would not apply in this case. He told the court that temporary arrangements had been made for the displaced residents and that the government was providing food and medical facilities. He also sought one week to file detailed objections.

It was further submitted that the demolished area falls within the catchment area of a lake and is therefore unsuitable for residential purposes. In this context, the demolition was carried out as the residents were allegedly living there illegally. The court recorded the submissions and posted the matter for further hearing on January 22. Meanwhile, authorities have continued verification of documents submitted by residents whose houses were demolished.