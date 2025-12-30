Hyundai Motor India Limited enters the commercial mobility segment with the launch of Prime Taxi Range

Both Prime HB and Prime SD are available with Proven & Reliable 1.2L Kappa 4-cylinder engine (Petrol + CNG), enabling lower operating costs and higher earnings per kilometre. The models are offered at highly competitive starting prices of INR 5 99 900 for Prime HB and INR 6 89 900 for Prime SD, making them an attractive proposition for commercial buyers, fleet and taxi operators across India. Customers can book the Hyundai Prime Taxi range by paying a booking amount of INR 5 000 at any Hyundai showroom across India.

Commenting on HMIL’s entry into the commercial segment, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “With the introduction of Prime HB and Prime SD, HMIL is proud to enter the commercial mobility space with products that are engineered for trust, reliability and good earning potential. Fleet operators and taxi drivers look for vehicles that deliver maximum uptime, predictable maintenance and low operating costs, and the Hyundai Prime range has been developed precisely with these priorities in mind. Backed by Hyundai’s extensive service network, attractive warranty, maintenance packages, low cost of ownership and flexible finance solutions, Prime HB and Prime SD will enable our commercial customers to enhance earnings while offering safe and comfortable mobility to passengers. This marks an important step in extending Hyundai’s promise of hassle-free ownership to the commercial segment as well.”

Reinforcing Hyundai’s commitment to hassle-free ownership, both models come with special extended warranty packages of 4th and 5th year / 180,000 KMs (whichsoever earlier) for high running vehicles, ensuring predictable maintenance and lower total cost of ownership (at 47 paise / km). Flexible finance solutions with repayment tenure of up to 72 months further enhance accessibility for first-time and expanding fleet operators. The Prime range benefits from Hyundai’s wide nationwide sales and service network, ensuring maximum uptime, faster service turnaround and complete peace of mind - critical factors for commercial customers whose livelihoods depend on vehicle availability. Exclusive trained fleet care advisor (FCA) would be available to attend taxi and fleet customers at the Hyundai dealerships.

The new commercial vehicles are designed to deliver exceptional performance, while offering superior ride and comfort to both the driver as well as passengers. With a strong emphasis on operational costs, the Hyundai Prime range offers exceptional fuel efficiency - 28.40 km/kg for Prime SD and 27.32 km/kg for Prime HB . The new affordable offerings aim to empower taxi operators with dependable vehicles that maximize their operations and income.

Both Prime HB and Prime SD are comprehensively equipped with safety, comfort and convenience features including:

· Six airbags

· Rear AC vents

· Electrically adjustable ORVMs

· Steering wheel mounted controls

· Speakers

· Front row fast USB charger (Type- C)

· Front & Rear power windows

· Rear defogger

· Central locking

· Rear parking sensors

· 3-point seatbelts

· Emergency stop signal

· Company-fitted Speed Limiting Function (80 km/h)

· Rear adjustable headrests (PRIME HB only)

· Keyless entry (PRIME HB only)

· Driver seat height adjustment and footwell lighting, ensuring a comfortable and secure experience for drivers and passengers alike.

Understanding the diverse operational needs of taxi operators, HMIL has also introduced a range of optional accessories at highly attractive prices, including:

· 22.96 cm (9”) touchscreen infotainment system:

- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

- Rear camera

- 3-year warranty

· Vehicle location tracking device with panic button (4 nos.)

The Prime HB and Prime SD will be available in three colour options – Atlas White, Typhoon Silver and Abyss Black.

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.