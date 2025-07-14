Hyundai Motor India Limited Expands AURA Line up Introduces affordable AMT transmission

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced the addition of a new variant – S AMT to its popular entry sedan, Hyundai AURA. Through this new variant, HMIL is democratizing its advanced AMT technology, making it accessible to a wider customer base. The variant has been thoughtfully curated to meet the evolving aspirations of young Indian buyers, delivering a perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort in a sedan at an affordable price.

Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we are committed to making smart mobility accessible to a wider set of customers. The introduction of advanced AMT transmission in Hyundai AURA S AMT reflects our continuous efforts to democratize technology and enhance convenience for customers. With this introduction, we aim to redefine the value proposition in the entry segment by offering superior comfort, safety, performance and convenience at an affordable price.”

Powered by 1.2 l Kappa petrol engine, the Hyundai AURA S AMT delivers a seamless driving experience. The new Hyundai AURA S AMT comes equipped with:

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill start assist control (HAC)

LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)

6 Airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system – highline

Outside Rear View Mirror with Electric Folding and Turn Indicators

Price:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) INR Aura S AMT 8 07 700

Log on to hyundai.co.in for further information.