Hyundai Motor India Limited Expands the CRETA Electric line-up

Gurugram: Making bold strides in the electric mobility journey, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the expansion of CRETA Electric line-up. The company added three new variants –Hyundai CRETA Electric Excellence, Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive Tech (feature loaded tech trim) with 42 kWh Battery Pack and Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive (O) with 51.4 kWh Battery Pack. These new variants reaffirm HMIL’s commitment to make technologically advanced EVs accessible to a wider set of customers.

Recognizing that range is one of the key critical factors for EV customers, both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh Hyundai CRETA Electric will now offer driving range of 420kmand 510km, respectively, empowering customers to travel with more confidence and leaving the range anxiety behind.

Commenting on the introduction of new variants, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to elevate our commitment to innovation by advancing our electric offering, the Creta Electric. The launch of new variants and high driving range in the CRETA Electric marks a bold step forward, capturing the spirit of today’s aspirational and new-age customers. Each variant has been meticulously designed to meet the evolving needs of modern customers. Further, the high driving range across both battery packs underscores our dedication to delivering an exceptional electric driving experience, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with convenience. As the festive season gains momentum, these new offerings empower families to embark on journeys that are not only meaningful and memorable, but also sustainable.”

All variants of the Hyundai CRETA Electric will now offer Wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay connectivity via Wired to Wireless adapter, while advanced tech features such as Dashcam and Rear Wireless Charger will be available in top trims of both 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs.

Hyundai CRETA Electric Excellence (42 kWh):

Tailored for customers who carve for both comfort and cutting-edge technology, the Hyundai CRETA Electric Excellence variant offers a smarter and more convenient drive. The new Hyundai CRETA Electric Excellence (42 kWh) offers:

Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 20 features

Dashcam

Surround view monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot view monitor (BVM)

Front parking sensor

Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM) with Telematics switches

Rear wireless charger

Electric 8-way driver seat adjust with memory seat and welcome retract function

Electric 8-way powered passenger seat adjust with walk-in device feature

Eco - friendly leather seats [4]

Front row ventilated seats

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Foldable seatback table with IT Device holder and retractable cupholder

Rain sensing wipers

Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive Tech (42 kWh):

The new Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive Tech variant democratizes hi-tech comfort features, turning every drive into a pleasant experience. By packing cutting-edge technology at an affordable price, HMIL is making electric mobility a truly comprehensive choice for a wider range of customers. Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive Tech offers:

Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof

Eco-friendly leather seats

Front row ventilated seats

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Rear window sunshade

Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive (O) (51.4kWh):

The Hyundai CRETA Electric Executive (O) (51.4 kWh) reflects HMIL’s commitment to making EVs more attractive by offering upmarket features with high driving range. The variant is equipped with Voice enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, making premium comfort and convenience accessible for more customers.

To cater to today’s aspirational customers, HMIL has upgraded the CRETA Electric lineup by introducing more aspirational features across variants.

Key features:

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Daschcam

Rear Wireless Charger

Additionally, with the new Hyundai CRETA Electric Premium variant, customers can now enjoy the comfort of Eco-Friendly Leather Seats, Front Ventilated Seats and 8-Way Electric Driver’s Seat Adjust.

Complementing the premium appeal, the Hyundai CRETA Electric will now also be available in two new colour options:

Matte Black

Shadow Grey

By integrating advanced connectivity and safety features, along with premium offerings, HMIL is effectively addressing customer expectations.

Price:

Model Battery Pack Variant Ex Showroom Price (in INR) Creta Electric 42 kWh Executive 18 02 200 Executive Tech 18 99 900 Premium 19 99 900 Premium (HC) 20 72 900 Excellence 21 29 900 Excellence (HC) 22 02 900 51.4 kWh Executive (O) 19 99 900 Smart(O) 21 53 100 Smart(O) (HC) 22 26 100 Excellence 23 66 600 Excellence (HC) 24 39 600