Hyundai Motor India Limited partners with Filmfare Awards for the third consecutive year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today announced its continued partnership with the prestigious Filmfare Awards for the third year in succession. This association underscores HMIL’s commitment to celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage while deepening its emotional connect with millions of customers across the country.

HMIL’s enduring partnership with Indian cinema mirrors its commitment to being more than just a mobility provider, it is a catalyst for aspirations, innovation and cultural connection. Over the years, the company has forged a strong relationship with the Indian film industry through its association with some of Bollywood’s most respected and admired actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At HMIL, we deeply resonate with the spirit of Indian cinema. Just as Indian cinema continues to evolve its scripts, storylines and cinematic techniques, Hyundai remains steadfast in its pursuit of pioneering technologies and customer-centric innovations that redefine mobility and elevate everyday experiences. Our association with Filmfare for the third consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to platforms that resonate with the aspirations of millions. For HMIL, India is not just a market, but a family we have grown with for close to 30 years now. Our brand philosophy, ‘Progress for Humanity’, guides us to create meaningful changes across all our operations, from our products to our CSR initiative, every action is aimed at enhancing the lives of people.”

This year, HMIL’s partnership with Filmfare carries special significance as the Hyundai CRETA, the “King of SUVs,” celebrates a decade of leadership in India. Since its launch in 2015, the CRETA has transformed the SUV segment in India and continues to be the benchmark for design, performance, and customer satisfaction. The recently introduced Hyundai CRETA King will make a special appearance at the Filmfare awards.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to driving purposeful change. This is reflected in the brand’s focus on sustainability with a robust electric line-up led by the award-winning IONIQ 5 and the famous CRETA Electric, both designed to drive India toward a greener future. Additionally, HMIL’s CSR program like Samarth by Hyundai, IONIQ 5 forest etc. reinforce company’s belief in inclusive progress. These efforts lie at the heart of HMIL’s identity as a responsible and forward-thinking corporate.

Through this partnership, HMIL continues to strengthen its engagement with customers by celebrating not just mobility, but also India’s cultural milestones, blending technology with emotion to deliver lasting value.