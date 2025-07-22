Hyundai Motor India Limited Partners with IIM Tiruchirappalli and MDI Gurgaon to Launch ‘ARISE Core Talent Program’ for Emerging Leaders

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced launch of its ARISE Core Talent Program in partnership with two of India’s premier management institutions - Indian Institute of Management Tiruchirappalli (IIM-T) and Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon. This flagship leadership development initiative aims to nurture and upskill potential high-performing HMIL employees for future leadership roles.

ARISE stands for Aspiring, Recognizing Individuals for Success and Excellence, and is designed to fast-track leadership readiness by combining academic excellence with business-aligned learning experiences.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Mr. Natwar Kadel, Vertical Head - Human Resources, HMIL, said, “We are proud to launch the ARISE Core Talent Program as part of our long-term investment in leadership development. HMIL’s partnership with IIM Tiruchirappalli and MDI Gurgaon is more than academic; it is a commitment to nurture talent with future-ready capabilities, strategic thinking, and a growth mindset. We believe our people are our strongest differentiator and ARISE is designed to unlock their full potential.”

The ARISE Core Talent Program has officially commenced, with employees actively engaged in Phase 1 across the campuses of IIM Tiruchirappalli and MDI Gurgaon. Structured as a two-phased initiative, the second phase is planned for rollout in Q3 FY2026.

Prof. Saravanan P, Dean - Corporate Relations & Faculty Affairs, IIM Tiruchirappalli, said, “Our academic engagement with Hyundai Motor India represents the intersection of industry relevance and intellectual rigor. The ARISE program is thoughtfully curated to instil both strategic depth and human-centred leadership. We look forward to enriching this journey through meaningful faculty interactions and transformative learning.”

Prof. Sumita Rai, Dean - Industry Connect, MDI Gurgaon, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with Hyundai Motor India on the ARISE program. This initiative reflects our shared belief in the power of purposeful learning and experiential development. Through MDI’s unique pedagogy, we aim to equip HMIL's emerging leaders with the insight, resilience and agility to thrive in a dynamic business ecosystem.”

HMIL chose both partners after a thorough evaluation of their strong academic reputation and experience-driven teaching models coupled with learning impact, delivery approach, and alignment with its vision of developing future-ready leaders.

ARISE, which has already commenced, is designed as a multi-campus initiative. The program aims to nurture strategic thinking, foster collaborative leadership, and support professional as well as personal growth through immersive learning modules. These modules incorporate real-world business case studies, engaging role plays, dynamic group discussions, and simulation-based exercises.

The selection of participants is based on a comprehensive selection process, considering their current role, demonstrated performance, leadership potential through assessments and relevant experience. Anchored in a three-pronged pedagogy of Education, Exposure, and Experience, the program offers a balanced mix of theoretical knowledge, practical insights, and hands-on application. The initiative will culminate with a final assessment based on project evaluations and experience gained during the program.

ARISE will help cultivate future-ready leaders at HMIL, reinforce its internal talent pool, and enhance employee retention and engagement, while upskilling them with strategic thinking, leadership practices, and a clear pathway for career growth.