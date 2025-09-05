Live
Hyundai Motor India Limited Strengthens Aura SX Variant
Highlights
Introduces new features for enhanced driving experience
--
Gurugram, 05 September, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced feature enhancements to the SX variant of its popular entry sedan, the Hyundai AURA. The variant now comes with projector headlamps and a Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) system. Reaffirming HMIL’s commitment to provide greater value, the SX variant offers enhanced convenience and comfort to customers. The updates will be available in both petrol and CNG powertrain option.
Key features of Hyundai Aura SX:
- Projector Headlamps
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- 20.25 cm (8") Touchscreen Display Audio
- Rear Camera with Static Guidelines
- Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop
- R15 (D =380.2 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Price:
Variant
Price (Ex-showroom) INR
SX MT
8 23 800
SX CNG
9 20 100
