Hyundai Motor India Limited Strengthens Aura SX Variant

Gurugram, 05 September, 2025: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced feature enhancements to the SX variant of its popular entry sedan, the Hyundai AURA. The variant now comes with projector headlamps and a Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) system. Reaffirming HMIL’s commitment to provide greater value, the SX variant offers enhanced convenience and comfort to customers. The updates will be available in both petrol and CNG powertrain option.

Key features of Hyundai Aura SX:

Projector Headlamps

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

20.25 cm (8") Touchscreen Display Audio

Rear Camera with Static Guidelines

Smart Key with Push Button Start/Stop

R15 (D =380.2 mm) Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Price: