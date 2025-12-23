Hyundai Motor India Limited Successfully Concludes ‘Test Driven By 100’ Campaign – One of India’s Most Extensive Electric Vehicle Road Test

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) successfully concluded the ‘Test Driven By 100’ Campaign – One of India’s most extensive EV road test. The campaign showcased India’s rich diversity while putting the Hyundai CRETA Electric through an extraordinary real-world challenge, showcasing its technological capability, robust performance and readiness for India’s diverse driving conditions.

The 100+ days drive was flagged off from Hyundai’s state of the art manufacturing facility in Chennai and concluded at Srinagar featuring 100 creators from different parts of the country, covering 10 states, 26 cities, 200+ destinations, and more than 15,000 kms with a single Hyundai CRETA Electric. The marathon journey brought to life India’s vast and varied landscapes from coastal humidity to blazing heat, from dense urban traffic to hilly terrains, snowy stretches, and arid deserts. The campaign saw strong digital engagement, achieving: 526M+ views, 35M+ likes, 21K + comments and more than 240K shares.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The ‘Test Driven By 100’ campaign stands as a powerful testimony to Hyundai’s commitment of introducing advanced, future-ready technologies for India. In today’s era, digital content and outreach have become critical for connecting with audiences, and this insight shaped our approach for this campaign. By leveraging the power of digital storytelling, we amplified the narrative of EV adoption and mobility transformation across India. During the campaign, Hyundai CRETA Electric has journeyed across multiple cities, tackling diverse terrains and weather conditions to validate India’s EV readiness in real-world scenarios. This initiative was designed to test the performance, reliability and efficiency of the Hyundai CRETA Electric through the authentic voices of India by partnering with 100 creators who captured our country’s cultural and geographical diversity through their unique perspectives.”