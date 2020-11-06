Hyundai Motor launches all new i20 at Rs 6.79 lakh

Hyderabad : Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has launched all-new versions of its premium hatchback i20, priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom).The fourth generation of the i20 comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains and would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Motors Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

The 1.2-litre petrol manual variants are priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh while the automatic trims are tagged at Rs 8.59 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh. Similarly, the 1-litre turbo petrol variants with IMT technology are priced at Rs 8.79 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh while the seven-speed DCT trims are tagged at Rs 10.66 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh. The 1.5-litre diesel variants are priced between Rs 8.19 lakh and Rs 10.59 lakh.

The company said all prices were introductory and would remain in force till December-end. "In this pandemic period, the all-new i20 will play a great role in generating interest among the customers. The model has performed so well in the Indian market and we are expecting better performance in terms of volumes and customer satisfaction with the all-new version," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO SS Kim said.

The company has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment with the launch of the model, he added.