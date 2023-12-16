Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
'I am all over the place': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on whether he uses ChatGPT, Bard
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, when asked how much he used different AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, said that he was all over the place.
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, when asked how much he used different AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, said that he was all over the place.
"I am all over the place. I am also on the dark internet," Chandrasekhar said at the CNBC-TV18 and Moneycontrol Global AI Conclave on Saturday.
At the Conclave, the minister also mentioned that technological talent, not chip-driven computer power, is the key to India's progress in artificial intelligence (AI).
"Fifteen years ago you measured academic institutions by how many students got hired by Google or went abroad. Now it is about what kind of platforms the students of a particular institution are building for the world," Chandrasekhar said.
"Talent is a much more fundamental challenge in AI. We need universities to churn out masters and PhDs in AI. Talent is something that keeps me awake at night. The infrastructure pieces will get solved very quickly," he added.
Earlier this week, Chandrasekhar said that there is a serious need for the tech industry and academic institutions to work along with the governments globally in shaping the future pipeline of talent for AI-related jobs.