ICICI Home Finance launches home loan festival

ICICI Home Finance Company Limited has announced its 'Maha Loan Festival' for the ongoing festive season.



During this festival, loan seekers can avail of spot sanction for products such as home loan (Apna Ghar and Apna Ghar Dreamz), gold loan and loan against property. To enable quick processing, the company has made available local, branch level sanctioning facilities for all loan applications.

In this festive season, the company is making home loan accessible to customers in the informal segment of the economy, such as carpenters, plumbers, small business owners and traders. Customers need to submit their pan card, aadhar card and bank statements of past six months.

Businessmen and traders in need of urgent financial assistance can avail gold loanswith just one branch visit. The gold loan scheme offers features such as bullet repayment, fixed interest rate throughout the loan tenure and foreclosure payment option.Customers can walkinto their nearest ICICI Home Finance branch.

Anirudh Kamani, MD & CEO, ICICI Home Finance, said "Our Maha Loan Festival offers multiple products and benefits that will help customers in the informal segment with financing options to fulfil their needs.