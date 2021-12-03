ICICI Prudential Life offers pension solution

Hyderabad: Retired individuals hunt for regular flow of income in few cases of emergencies as cost of living keeps on rising and to aid their needs, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has developed an innovative retirement solution by combining the immediate and deferred annuity options of Guaranteed Pension Plan.

B Srinivas, Head of Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited said: "Covid-19 has caused disruption to lives and livelihoods and made consumers realise the importance of financial planning, with a special focus on retirement planning. The Guaranteed Pension Plan offers customers a guaranteed life-long regular income. It has been voted as the 'Product of the Year 2021', which in a way highlights the popularity of the product."

With the immediate annuity option, customers start receiving guaranteed regular income immediately on purchase.