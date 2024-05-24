Icra pegs monetization potential at `60k cr in 33 road assets

NHAI has a monetisation potential of Rs53,000 to Rs60,000 crore from the sale of 33 road assets through the toll-operate-transfer and Infrastructure Investment Trust (IInvT) mode that it has lined up for the financial year 2024-25, according to an ICRA report released on Thursday.



ICRA also expects that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) could achieve up to 71per cent of its monetisation target of Rs1.6 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline by the end of FY2025.

In April 2024, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) released an indicative list of 33 road assets that it plans to monetise in FY2025 through a mix of toll-operate-transfer (ToT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust. These assets are spread across 12 states, cumulatively spanning nearly 2,750 km and with annual toll collections of Rs4,931 crore.

ICRA Vice-President Ashish Modani said: “Over the last six years, NHAI has monetised 29 assets across 10 TOT bundles with valuation multiples ranging between 0.44 times to 0.93 times, realising Rs42,334 crore so far. Considering a 20-year concession period and annual toll collections, the identified 33 assets may garner between Rs53,000 – 60,000 crore, as per ICRA’s assessment.