IET India scholarship last date June 22

Hyderabad: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), has announced that applications for the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award—one of the country’s most prestigious honours for undergraduate engineers—will now close on June 22, extending the opportunity by three additional weeks.

Established in 2013, the IET India Scholarship Award was created with the vision of identifying and supporting engineering students who not only excel academically but also demonstrate a deep commitment to innovation and solving real-world problems. With over 65,000 applications in the previous edition, the Award has become a sought-after platform for aspiring engineers eager to make a meaningful impact on society through technology.

The 2025 edition offers a total prize pool of Rs10 lakh, with the national winner receiving `3,00,000, in addition to significant exposure at major industry events, mentorship opportunities, and national recognition. The programme is completely free to apply, making it one of the most accessible and high-value scholarships available to undergraduate engineers in India. The scholarship is open to students currently pursuing full-time undergraduate engineering programmes (any year of study, any specialisation) in AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across India. There is no age limit, but applicants must have a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or a CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale.