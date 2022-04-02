IIA to conduct Natcon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), the National Body of Architects, is conducting the annual convention of the architects in India – Natcon 2022, from May 14 to 16 at HICC in Hyderabad.

Indian architecture has flourished since time immemorial in Hyderabad and therefore the city merits to be the ideal venue for hosting this prestigious convention.

"We celebrate the growth of architecture in the State in all verticals be it regarding architectural education, architectural awareness as well as in the growing infrastructure of city of Hyderabad," says CR Raju, President, The Indian Institute of Architects.

The National program is an annual event of the Indian Institute of Architects. The institute today has over 25,000 members, 24 chapters, 54 centers and 17 sub-centers, but that growth doesn't suffice, as over a lakh architects are registered in the Council of Architecture and it is a privilege and responsibility of each and every qualified architect to be a part of a professional body and come and experience the fellowship among the fraternity and bond as a family.

Architects have a very important role in the society, they are the goodwill ambassadors. Ultimately apart from creating buildings, our goal is to make the society a better place to live in.

From time immemorial, there had many architectural initiatives across the country undertaken by people with native wisdom, they didn't have all the modern aids, their mind was a fertile ground and we have witnessed some of them built over a decade or two, hundred or two hundred years, but had the same thought process from concept to completion, we need to wonder how it was possible at that time.

Today we have project managers and so many people involved in the process and still are we able to make it seamless from concept to completion, a question that we need to ask ourselves. Our ancestors enriched the value of the profession and we derive that respect even today, felt Raju.