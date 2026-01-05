BWSSB halts water supply in Lingarajapuram, deploys robotic inspection after contamination alert

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken serious note of reports regarding the supply of contaminated water in the Lingarajapuram area and has initiated immediate corrective measures.

Prioritising public health and safety, the Board has suspended water supply to the affected localities with immediate effect. The decision was taken as a precautionary step to prevent any potential health risks to residents.

To swiftly and accurately identify the source of contamination, BWSSB has deployed its technical staff along with advanced robotic technology to inspect the underground pipelines. Instead of resorting to large-scale excavation across the area, the Board is using precision-based technology to pinpoint the exact location of the fault.

Responding to the situation, BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasat Manohar said that all available technological resources are being utilised to detect the defect efficiently.

“Rather than digging up the entire stretch, we are focusing on identifying the exact point of contamination using modern tools and robotics, which will help us resolve the issue faster,” he stated. To ensure that residents do not face water scarcity during the repair work, BWSSB has deployed ‘Sanchari Kaveri’ mobile water tankers. From yesterday itself, free and safe drinking water has been supplied to all affected households in the area. Treating the matter as a top priority, the Board has issued strict deadlines to its engineering teams. Dr Manohar said that officials have been directed to identify the source of contamination, repair the damaged pipeline and restore clean water supply by today evening. Until the regular pipeline supply is restored, residents have been requested to cooperate with the authorities and make use of the free water tanker services being provided by BWSSB.

Deadline set to resolve issue by today evening

• Water supply halted immediately in the interest of public safety

• Free water being supplied through ‘Sanchari Kaveri’ tankers

• Advanced robotics and technical teams deployed to trace the leakage source