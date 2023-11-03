IKP to support startups in global expansion

Hyderabad: IKP Knowledge Park (IKP), a Science Park and Incubator has announced the second cohort of “IKP Fellows.”Under this fellowship, a group of select IKP affiliated startups will be supported in expanding into international markets.The announcement was made during the 17th edition of IKP’s annual flagship event, the International Knowledge Millennium Conference (IKMC) 2023

IKPwas founded to promote business research and development in India and nurture India’s science and technology driven innovation ecosystem. IKP started its journey in 1998 from Hyderabad’s Genome Valley as India’s first science park. It is one of India’s earliest Incubators, and offers a range of incubation and innovation services across sectors including life sciences and biotechnology, health-tech, agri-tech and engineering and devices.

During the event, IKP also entered into partnerships with NALSAR University of Law and Srinidhi Institute of Science and Technology.