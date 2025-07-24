Live
- Students lead mental wellness initiative
- AI and digital literacy: Preparing students for a tech-driven future
- ‘Saiyaara’ expands its theatrical presence from 800 to 2000 screens nationwide after crossing the ₹150 crore milestone, maintaining strong momentum at the box office
- IEX shares falls 23 pc after CERC approves market coupling
- Jagdeep Dhankhar's Vice Presidential Resignation Stemmed From Long-Standing Disputes With Government
- India’s edge data centre capacity projected to triple to 200-210 MW by 2027
- Enforcement Directorate Raids Anil Ambani Group Companies Following SBI Fraud Declaration
- Parliament Monsoon Session Disrupted For Fourth Day As Opposition Continues Bihar Electoral Roll Protests
- Bombay HC judgement acquitting 2006 Mumbai train blasts accused won’t be treated precedent: Supreme Court
- Asian rally drives rebound on D-Street
Ind-Ra trims India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.3 pc
New Delhi: India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday trimmed India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, citing...
New Delhi: India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday trimmed India’s growth projection for the current fiscal to 6.3 per cent, citing uncertainties around US tariffs and weak investment climate.
Ind-Ra expects GDP in FY26 to grow 6.3 per cent y-o-y, 30bps lower than its earlier forecast of 6.6 per cent made in December 2024. The economy is facing both headwinds and tailwinds, it said in its mid-year economic outlook.
“Major headwinds are: i) uncertain global scenario from the unilateral tariff hikes by the US for all countries and ii) weaker-than-expected investment climate. The major tailwinds are: i) monetary easing, ii) faster-than-expected inflation decline, and iii) likely above-normal rainfall in 2025”, said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Head Public Finance, Ind-Ra. The Indian economy had grown at 6.5 per cent in 2024-25 (April 2024 to March 2025).