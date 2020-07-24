India, ASEAN will play a lead role in Post-COVID World Economic Recovery: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India and ASEAN will play a lead role in the Post-COVID World Economic Recovery. He said the future belongs to them due to common traits of grit, courage and determination to scale newer heights.

He was delivering the keynote address on Cross-border Conversations with entrepreneurs from ASEAN organized by India ASEAN Women's Business Forum and FICCI.

Dr Jitendra Singh in a tweet today said, "Delivered keynote address at ASEAN Women's Business Forum. India and ASEAN will have a major role in Post-COVID world & its Economy. Future belongs to their common traits of grit, courage and determination to scale new heights."

Delivered keynote address at ASEAN Women's Business Forum. India and ASEAN will have major role in Post-COVID world & its Economy. Future belongs to their common traits of grit, courage and determination to scale new heights. pic.twitter.com/X0qd2fb386 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 24, 2020

Dr Singh said, due to close business and cultural ties between India and ASEAN, the region will take a lead in the economic recovery in the post-Corona era. The Minister said that the North Eastern Region has a special role to play in the promotion of trade and business relations with ASEAN as it is the gateway to the growing economies of South-East Asian Nations. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the policy of Look East to Act East intending to take the bilateral cooperation to newer heights.



Referring to the connectivity issues, Dr Singh said, in the last six years, there has been a significant development in terms of Road, Rail and Air connectivity. He recalled that the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting.

He said that there will be a train to Bangladesh from Tripura very soon heralding a new chapter and opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports. He also emphasized the continued focus of the Central Government to explore the alternate modes of transport that is Inland Waterways connecting with other countries of the region as a cheaper option for trade, business and transportation. He said this will boost the trade across the borders especially with our eastern neighbours by leaps and bounds.