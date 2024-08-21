  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows

India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows
x
Highlights

Mumbai: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4 per cent to $22.5 billion during the April-June...

Mumbai: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4 per cent to $22.5 billion during the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.

This has resulted in net FDI shooting up to $6.9 billion during the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to $4.7 billion in the same period of 2023-24, the report states. Manufacturing, financial services, communication services, computer services, electricity and other energy sectors accounted for about 80 per cent of the gross FDI inflows.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X