India clocks 26% jump in Q1 FDI inflows

Mumbai: The gross foreign direct investment (FDI) flowing into the Indian economy has surged by 26.4 per cent to $22.5 billion during the April-June quarter of the current financial year compared to the same quarter of the previous year, according to the RBI’s latest monthly bulletin.

This has resulted in net FDI shooting up to $6.9 billion during the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to $4.7 billion in the same period of 2023-24, the report states. Manufacturing, financial services, communication services, computer services, electricity and other energy sectors accounted for about 80 per cent of the gross FDI inflows.

