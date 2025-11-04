India clocks 999 deals worth $44.3 bn in Sept qtr

New Delhi: India recorded 999 deals worth $44.3 billion in July-September period of 2025, up 13 pr cent in volume and 64 per cent over the preceding quarter, according to PwC India’s latest Deals at a Glance report released on Monday.

In the second quarter of calendar 2025, there were 887 deals worth $27 billion. India’s deal market sustained its growth momentum through Q3 CY25, registering its strongest quarterly performance in the past six quarters, the report said.

“Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) continued to drive market activity, accounting for 518 transactions valued at $28.4 billion, marking an 80 per cent increase in value and 26 per cent rise in volume quarter-on-quarter,” it said.

Year-on-year, deal volumes grew 64 per cent, while total M&A value expanded 32 per cent, supported by active domestic consolidation and renewed cross-border interest, it said.