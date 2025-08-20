Live
India Junior International Series 2025 Brings Global Badminton Talent to Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad
The India Junior International Series 2025, a premier Badminton World Federation (BWF)-sanctioned junior tournament, will return to the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad from August 20–24, 2025, reaffirming the city’s stature as a global badminton hub. The event will observe participation over 350 rising stars from across the world and open on August 20 at 11:00 AM Tentatively in the presence of Sri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Government of Telangana. The Finals on August 24 will begin at 9:00 AM, followed by the prize distribution ceremony at 1:00 PM.
This year’s edition will see intense competition from young shuttlers representing England, Iran, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Thailand, USA, and UAE, battling across multiple singles and doubles categories. As a BWF ranking event, performances here will directly influence international junior standings - offering players a pathway to prestigious tournaments like the World Junior Championships and continental championships.
Speaking on the occasion, Himanshu Nivsarkar, Head – CSR & ESG, said, “Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy is known for its world-class training facility that inspires young athletes across India to dream big. We have been supporting Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation to train and nurture talent at a young age. The India Junior International Series is more than a tournament. With this elite BWF-sanctioned India Junior International Series 2025, India’s junior athletes can gain invaluable international exposure without the challenges of overseas travel. Competing against world-ranked peers will allow them to benchmark their skills, enhance gameplay strategies, and understand the rigors of global competition.”
With players from eight nations competing under one roof, the India Junior International Series will foster international camaraderie, cultural exchange, and sportsmanship, showcasing the unifying power of sport.
This initiative is a reflection of Kotak Mahindra Bank’s broader CSR vision of leveraging the power of sport to drive inclusive growth and community development. By supporting platforms like the India Junior International Series, the Kotak Mahindra Bank is not only nurturing young talent but also reinforcing its commitment to nation-building through strategic investments in sports, education, healthcare, financial inclusion, and environmental sustainability. These efforts are part of the Bank’s ongoing mission to create lasting social impact and build a more resilient and equitable future for India.